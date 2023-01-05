Report reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for playoffs

Lamar Jackson has been sidelined for a month after he injured his knee in Week 13, and it does not sound like the Baltimore Ravens expect him to play in their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. That has left many wondering if the star quarterback will be ready to return in the first round of the playoffs next week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Ravens are planning on Jackson missing just one more game. Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that Jackson is close to making his return.

“I was told that they are confident in his return for the playoffs,” Rapoport said. “If he’s not out there for the playoffs then (it would mean) he had a setback. I don’t think it’s contract related and I don’t think it’s effort related. … I know he wants to be out there and they want him to be out there but he’s just not ready.”

Baltimore has already clinched a playoff spot, so it makes sense for them to play it safe with Jackson. It also appears they will not have a chance to win the AFC North as a result of how the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement is being handled.

Jackson’s PCL sprain was initially viewed as a 1-3 week injury. He has been out longer than expected, which has led to talk that he is protecting himself because of his contract situation. In reality, the Ravens are protecting their best player in hopes of making a deep postseason run.