Lamar Jackson could not let 1 thing go following win over Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a postseason berth with their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, but that did not stop Lamar Jackson from dwelling on a major mistake he made in the game.

Jackson finished 15/23 for 207 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception in the Ravens’ 34-17 win over the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The pick came deep in Pittsburgh territory with the Ravens leading 24-17 in the fourth quarter. Jackson’s miscue could have cost his team the game, but Russell Wilson threw a pick-six to Marlon Humphrey on the ensuing possession.

Jackson told reporters after the game that he wished he had played better and that “that interception really got me mad.”

“We don’t turn the ball over, almost any game we win the game,” Jackson said. “That one turnover could have been the difference. Shoutout to (Humphrey) and the defense, cuz those guys played the lights out all game, definitely.”

"I feel like I could've played better. That interception got me really mad." pic.twitter.com/ay5gHoAtHo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2024

Jackson added that he is “still hot” about the turnover even after coming away with a huge win.

Lamar Jackson keeps bringing up his interception. He confirmed it was a miscommunication between him and Rashod Bateman, "I was mad until the game was over. I'm lying. I'm still mad. The game is over and I'm still hot." — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 22, 2024

Jackson has had another incredible season. He now has 3,787 passing yards and an NFL-leading and career-high 37 touchdown passes. The reigning NFL MVP also has 765 rushing yards and 3 scores on the ground.

Ravens fans should view it as a good sign that Jackson was so hard on himself after an important divisional win.