Lamar Jackson says opponents have called out Ravens’ offensive plays

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled offensively in 2020, and Lamar Jackson may have offered a clue as to why on Wednesday.

In an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Jackson admitted that he had heard opponents call out specifics of the Ravens’ offense prior to the snap, raising questions about the team’s scheme.

“It’s a lot with schemes,” Jackson said when asked about the team’s offensive issues. “We’re going to get defenses calling out our plays, stuff like that. They know what we’re doing, so a lot of that.

“Run, stuff like that, or watch out for this, watch out for that. Sometimes that’s what’s going on.”

That’s a bad look for a Baltimore offense that was so exciting last year. They have failed to reach the same heights in 2020, ranking just 23rd in the league in total yards per game. It shows that the Ravens need to disguise their signals better, and perhaps are too predictable offensively.

This is reminiscent of a problem that another team has had in recent seasons as well.