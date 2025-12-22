Lamar Jackson was not happy with Patriots after suffering injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to leave Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots due to a back injury, and he clearly felt the situation was avoidable.

Jackson bemoaned the circumstances that led to him leaving Sunday’s 28-24 loss to New England at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. Patriots safety Craig Woodson kneed Jackson in the back while Jackson was sliding, which led to the quarterback leaving the game and not returning.

“I gave myself up and I got kneed in the back,” Jackson said. “We’re fighting of a chance to make the playoffs. I can’t finish the game with my guys. It’s BS.”

Video of the play did show that Woodson caught Jackson in the back with his knee, though it certainly did not appear to be intentional.

Jackson certainly has a right to be frustrated. He has been dealing with nagging injuries for the bulk of the season, and something fluky pops up right when the Ravens are in the middle of their playoff push. The Ravens could have used Jackson, too, although Baltimore probably should have been able to see the game out with a 24-13 fourth quarter lead.

Jackson is considered day-to-day, but Sunday’s loss combined with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory makes them a longshot to win the AFC North.