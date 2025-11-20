Lamar Jackson is now dealing with a new injury

Lamar Jackson has yet another ailment to add to his list of woes.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday that their star quarterback Jackson was a “DNP” for their practice session that day due to an ankle injury. The news comes as the Ravens are set to host the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Sunday.

Jackson, the 28-year-old former MVP, has had an injury-riddled year. He has played in just seven of Baltimore’s 10 games thus far and has battled hamstring and knee issues (in addition to this apparently new ankle problem).

The Ravens find themselves at 5-5 on the season, but they have won their last four games to put themselves squarely back in the AFC playoff picture. Baltimore is also currently listed as heavy 13.5-point favorites for their game against the 2-8 Jets.

With Jackson not even able to participate in practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, he will likely need to have some kind of participation in Baltimore’s sessions on Thursday and Friday in order to have a chance to play on Sunday. If Jackson is not able to go, the next man up at quarterback would be former Pro Bowler Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, who started in Week 8 against Chicago with Jackson sidelined.

Notably, the Ravens recently drew a sizable six-figure fine from the NFL over the way that they handled one of Jackson’s previous injuries. Now they have another physical issue to manage with the former NFL passer rating leader ahead of Week 12.