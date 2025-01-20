Lamar Jackson has profane response to Ravens’ latest playoff exit

Lamar Jackson was beyond exasperated Sunday after the Baltimore Ravens once again fell short of their goal of making the Super Bowl.

Jackson’s Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 27-25 in their Divisional Round matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Baltimore’s offense coughed up three turnovers in the contest and their defense failed to force a single one on the other end of the field.

The Ravens quarterback no longer filtered his words while speaking to reporters after the game. Jackson used some profane language to emphasize his frustration over his team’s turnovers.

“Turnovers, we can’t have that s–t. You know?” said Jackson. “That’s why we lost the game. Because as you can see, we were moving the ball wonderfully. Hold on to the f—ing ball. Sorry for my language. This s–t annoying. I’m tired of this s–t.”

A visibly angry Lamar Jackson is ticked off by the turnovers and drops a few expletives. “It’s f’ing annoying. I’m tired of this shit,” he said. pic.twitter.com/IjeYhJqi9C — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 20, 2025

Jackson blamed himself for making mental mistakes that eventually led him to commit two turnovers in the first half.

The 2-time MVP served up an easy interception to Bills safety Taylor Rapp on the Ravens’ second drive of the game. While Buffalo failed to score following the first turnover, the Bills did capitalize with a touchdown after Jackson fumbled on the Ravens’ next drive.

LAMAR FUMBLE 🤯 SECOND TURNOVER OF THE GAME FOR JACKSON. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7Ni5gxBia5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2025

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews committed the game’s third, most costly turnover in the fourth quarter when he got stripped near midfield after making a 16-yard catch.

Andrews later dropped the potential game-tying two-point conversion with just over a minute left in the game. But despite Andrews’ miscues, Jackson still made sure to have his Ravens teammate’s back.