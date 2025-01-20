Lamar Jackson reveals his message to Mark Andrews after crucial drop

Lamar Jackson did not let Mark Andrews take the entirety of the blame Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens’ Divisional Round letdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Andrews was responsible for two critical mistakes in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 27-25 loss to the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Andrews was at fault for both a costly fumble and later a dropped two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game with 1:33 to play (videos here).

During his postgame press conference, Jackson was asked to share what message he had for Andrews after the game.

“We’re a team,” Jackson said when asked what he told Andrews. “…It’s not his fault. We’re not gonna put that on Mark.”

A frustrated Lamar Jackson referred to his own turnovers when asked about Mark Andrews: "Tonight — the turnovers. We can't have that [expletive] … That's why we lost the game … hold on to the [expletive] ball. Sorry for my language." pic.twitter.com/iC7C4JJzon — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 20, 2025

Jackson reminded reporters that the Ravens QB himself was responsible for two of Baltimore’s three turnovers. Jackson threw an interception to end the Ravens’ second drive of the game then fumbled the ball away on the very next drive.

But Jackson was on the verge of redeeming himself on Baltimore’s final drive. He led the Ravens to an 8-play, 88-yard TD drive and threw pinpoint pass to Andrews for the two-point conversion. The tight end’s drop ended the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes this season.