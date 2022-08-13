Lamar Jackson sets deadline for Ravens contract talks

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has seemingly set a hard deadline for sorting out a new contract.

Jackson said during his press conference on Saturday that he has a hard deadline of Week 1 to get a deal done with the Ravens.

“Yeah, we’re coming up to it,” Jackson said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It’s coming up. The season’s coming up. We’re going to be good for the season.”

When asked to clarify if that meant Jackson had a hard Week 1 deadline, he replied “for sure.”

While both sides appear motivated to get a contract agreement, there is no indication that one is particularly close. Part of that is likely down to Jackson’s huge demands as he represents himself in talks.

The 25-year-old quarterback is entering the final season of his rookie deal, where he is slated to make roughly $23 million. If no deal gets done before Jackson’s deadline, there is a very real chance that the Ravens will have to turn to the franchise tag to keep their quarterback for 2023.