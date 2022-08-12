Report: Lamar Jackson made huge demand in negotiations with Ravens

Lamar Jackson has been seeking a contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens, and it sounds like the former NFL MVP is aiming as high as possible in negotiations.

Jason Cole of Outkick was told by a source familiar with the situation that Jackson has asked for a contract that is worth more than the $230 million Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Like Watson, Jackson wants a deal that is fully guaranteed.

The most recent extension that was handed out to a star quarterback is the one Kyler Murray signed with the Arizona Cardinals last month. That $230.5 million deal is worth slightly more than Watson’s, but $160 million of it is guaranteed. Team owners around the NFL were not happy with the Browns for guaranteeing Watson’s entire deal, and the Ravens will undoubtedly be hesitant to follow suit.

Realistically, Jackson can probably expect a deal that falls somewhere between Watson’s and Murray’s. The 25-year-old has regressed since his MVP season in 2019, though injuries were a factor last year. He finished with 2,882 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games. He added 767 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Jackson is in a unique situation in that he represents himself and does not have an agent. He recently seemed to send a strong message about his contract situation on social media, though he claimed that was all a big misunderstanding. If the Ravens do not work out a new deal with Jackson prior to Week 1, they may have to use the franchise tag on him next offseason.