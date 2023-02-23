Report: Lamar Jackson gave Ravens enormous contract demands

Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens have not gone well, and a new report suggests there is a key reason why.

As has been previously reported, Jackson is insisting on a fully-guaranteed contract in talks with Baltimore, and the Ravens are reluctant to commit to that. A new report from Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley of ESPN takes this a step further, stating that every counteroffer Jackson gave the Ravens was for more than Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns, all fully guaranteed.

In other words, Jackson had demanded over $230 million over five years from the Ravens, all of it guaranteed.

The Ravens had not even been willing to give Jackson the same contract as Watson received, and recent reports have suggested the two sides are very far apart in what they are willing to do as far as a new contract goes. The quarterback is likely to receive the franchise tag from the Ravens, but it does feel like a trade is increasingly possible as things continue to drag out.