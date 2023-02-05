 Skip to main content
Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks

February 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lamar Jackson looks on

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another report suggests that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the same page when it comes to contract talks.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Jackson and the Ravens may be as much as $100 million apart in talks about a new contract. That gap has led to the Ravens fielding trade calls for Jackson, but there is little chance the Ravens will entertain them at this point.

This would seem to further indicate that the likely outcome of this negotiation is that Jackson winds up getting the franchise tag from Baltimore. Even that could prove to be difficult for the two sides, as Jackson and the Ravens could wind up at odds over which tag is used on him.

Jackson is said to be looking for a contract similar to the fully guaranteed $230 million Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens have been unwilling to go anywhere close to that, and that stalemate does not appear to be close to ending anytime soon.

