Lamar Jackson backing off contract negotiation deadline?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday seemed to back off some of his previous remarks about a deadline regarding his contract negotiations.

Jackson, who is seeking a new contract before Week 1, added a bit of a qualifier on Wednesday when discussing potential in-season negotiating.

“We’re still talking. The week’s not over yet, but soon,” Jackson said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Soon will probably be the deadline. Probably be cut off after this week.”

This looks like a bit of a hedge by Jackson. He had previously been more adamant about his Week 1 deadline, but now he is leaving the door slightly cracked just in case.

Jackson is acting as his own agent in contract talks, which has somewhat complicated matters. The quarterback is said to be seeking a deal similar to the $230 million in guaranteed money Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens are trying to get a deal done, but have yet to come close enough to Jackson’s demands to seal an agreement.