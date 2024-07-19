Lamar Jackson, Troy Aikman in battle over trademark applications

Lamar Jackson and Troy Aikman are in a legal battle over a jersey number.

According to federal records that were reviewed by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Jackson recently filed a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office complaint challenging Aikman’s use of the number eight, which is the number Jackson wears with the Baltimore Ravens and the one Aikman wore during his Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys.

A company affiliated with Aikman has applied for a total of nine trademark applications for the use of “EIGHT” on a variety of consumer products. Jackson filed a complaint on July 9 seeking to prevent Aikman from using “EIGHT” on apparel and bags, arguing that it is “likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive” consumers as to weather they are buying products in support of Jackson or Aikman.

Jackson has applied for several trademarks with phrases related to his jersey number, including “Era 8” and “You 8 yet?” Jackson’s attorney says those trademarks were registered before Aikman’s filings related to “EIGHT.” The Ravens star’s legal team believes the products being sold by Aikman are “highly similar in sound, appearance, connotation, and commercial impression” to Jackson’s branding.

Aikman’s company has until Aug. 18 to respond to the complaint.

It is not uncommon for athletes to cast a wide net when applying for trademarks, and Jackson has been no exception to that throughout his career.