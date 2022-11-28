Lamar Jackson has extremely vulgar message for critic

The Baltimore Ravens lost a tough game to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and Lamar Jackson was in no mood to hear about it from critics on Twitter.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown with 14 seconds remaining to cut Baltimore’s lead to 27-26. Rather than playing for overtime, Doug Pederson made the gutsy decision to go for a 2-point attempt and the win. Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones with a pass to convert and give Jacksonville a 27-26 lead. Justin Tucker had a shot at a 67-yard field goal on the Ravens’ ensuing drive, but the kick came up short.

Jackson did not play particularly well in the game. He went 16/32 for 254 yards, a touchdown and a lost fumble. After the game, a fan on Twitter suggested that Jackson has no business seeking a massive contract extension given the way he has played. The former NFL MVP went off on the fan with a vulgar response.

Lamar Jackson was in NO mood for Twitter critics after Baltimore's tough loss to the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/9HtWFU7tYg — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) November 28, 2022

“Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s— but eat d–k‼️” Jackson wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Jackson, who does not have an agent, has been seeking a massive contract extension. He negotiated with the Ravens throughout the offseason, but the two sides ultimately could not come to an agreement. Jackson is said to be seeking a deal similar to the fully guaranteed $230 million extension Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns.

This is not the first time Jackson responded to someone who criticized him for his contract demands. Though, we cannot remember a time when he was ever that animated.

H/T LBS reader KJD