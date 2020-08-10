 Skip to main content
Lamar Miller to sign one-year deal with Patriots

August 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

The New England Patriots are adding some backfield depth ahead of the new season.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back Lamar Miller has agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots after recovering from a torn ACL.

The 29-year-old Miller hasn’t played since 2018, when he tore his ACL late in the season while playing for the Houston Texans. He’s twice eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in a season during his career, once with the Texans and once with the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots’ top running back is Sony Michel, who underwent foot surgery in May and could miss the start of the season. Miller is a nice insurance policy to have in case that does happen.

