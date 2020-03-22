Laquon Treadwell signs with Falcons in bid to resurrect career

A former first-round pick will be joining the Atlanta Falcons.

As first reported by WSB’s Zach Klein, the Falcons will sign wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Treadwell was a massive disappointment in Minnesota. He caught just 65 passes and only two of them were touchdowns. He can’t even blame injuries, as he just didn’t produce on the field and fell out of favor quickly in Minnesota. They even parted ways with him last offseason, only to bring him back when he attracted no interest.

Treadwell turns 25 in June. Theoretically, he’s young enough that he can still cobble together a career, but he hasn’t shown any encouraging traits at the NFL level. This is a low-risk move that might not even see him make the Atlanta roster.