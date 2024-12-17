Raiders preparing to fire Antonio Pierce as head coach?

Are the Las Vegas Raiders preparing to fire Antonio Pierce as their head coach? That’s probably where things are heading.

The Raiders lost to the Atlanta Falcons 15-9 on Monday night to drop to 2-12 on the season. That was their 10th straight loss and has them with the worst record in the AFC and tied with the 2-12 Giants for the worst record in the NFL.

The losing streak is probably enough to cost a coach his job these days, but there may be more evidence piling up.

According to a report by published by Josina Anderson, Raiders first-year general manager Tom Telesco is “separating himself” from Pierce behind the scenes.

Telesco was hired by the Raiders in January. Pierce was the team’s interim head coach last season after Josh McDaniels was fired, and he was made the head coach for the 2024 season.

Pierce was made the Raiders’ head coach prior to the hiring of Telesco. Telesco separating himself now makes it clear the two are not a package deal, and that Telesco will try to remain in his position even if/when Pierce is fired.

The Raiders may be walking into the 2025 season with a new quarterback and head coach. Telesco is probably hoping he will be able to select both people.