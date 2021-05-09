Here is the latest on the situation between Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Green Bay Packers still have several weeks to find a way to change Aaron Rodgers’ mind about wanting a trade, but as of now it does not sound like that is going to happen.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday’s edition of “SportsCenter” that Rodgers is “dug in” with his trade demand. The Packers are still trying smooth things over with the star quarterback, but they have not made any progress.

“The Packers are still actively looking for solutions here; they’re trying to keep an open line of communication with Aaron Rodgers and his agent, Dave Dunn,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. “So, no traction in the short term. But many people around the league believe Aaron Rodgers is indeed ‘dug in,’ and there’s a belief by some that he wants to be out West.”

The Denver Broncos have consistently been mentioned as the most logical suitor for Rodgers. Fowler said they are keeping an eye on the situation but preparing as if they will not pull off a blockbuster trade.

“Denver is a team that’s buzzing in league circles. I was told by a source that Denver is ‘monitoring’ that situation right now,” Fowler added. “But they’re also coming out of the draft days, and they’re in the team-building mode. They really like Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, so they’re not committed or tied to anything.”

Fowler also said he believes there is a 60-40 chance the Packers will trade Rodgers based on conversations he has had with NFL sources.

If the Packers refuse to trade Rodgers, some believe he will retire. There was another hint over the weekend that the 37-year-old could be setting himself up to launch a new career.