Leonard Fournette reveals funny nickname for Tom Brady

Tom Brady may be the biggest reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to play in the Super Bowl, but that does not mean the six-time champion is immune to heckling from his teammates.

Leonard Fournette posted a video on Instagram Tuesday that showed the Bucs getting dressed for their media availability. Brady made an appearance, and Fournette hilariously referred to him as “Old Head” multiple times.

Of course, Fournette also showered Brady with praise while needling him about his age. Brady’s little dance indicated he enjoyed it.

If you remember, Fournette also shared a hilarious video (see it here) when he and Brady first became teammates. Brady may be 43, but he has never had any problem relating to the younger guys in the locker room.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have teamed up yet again! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.