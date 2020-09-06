Tom Brady has funny response to Leonard Fournette video

Leonard Fournette is incredibly excited to have an opportunity to play alongside Tom Brady, and it would appear the feeling is mutual.

On Friday, Fournette shared a hilarious video that perfectly sums up how ecstatic he is to call Brady a teammate. Brady returned the love.

There were some unflattering reports about Fournette’s conduct in Jacksonville, but he’s never had a better opportunity to win. While he’ll have to compete with Ronald Jones for early-down work, there should be plenty of carries to go around in Bruce Arians’ offense.

Fournette rushed for 1,152 yards last season. If not for the character concerns, he likely would have been in line for a big contract somewhere. He knows Brady will give him a good chance to revive his career, just as Brady knows every offensive weapon will help him achieve his goal of winning a seventh Super Bowl.