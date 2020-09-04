Leonard Fournette sends hilarious tweet about teaming up with Tom Brady

Leonard Fournette was surprisingly waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, but he seems ecstatic with where he ended up.

Fournette has signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which gives him an opportunity to play alongside six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. As you might expect, Fournette is excited about that. He shard a hilarious tweet on Friday that perfectly summed up his feelings.

Hey guys quick update met a new friend @TomBrady and also have a great coach @BruceArians pic.twitter.com/ViR0V9gLES — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) September 4, 2020

Fournette will compete with Ronald Jones for carries. Bucs coach Bruce Arians indicated this week that Jones is still the starter, but Fournette should have plenty of opportunities. While there were some unflattering reports about Fournette’s conduct in Jacksonville, he still rushed for 1,152 yards last season.

Brady is probably equally excited about Fournette signing with the Bucs. When you’re 43 and looking to prove you can win a title without the greatest coach of all time, every weapon helps.