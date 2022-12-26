Leonard Fournette tweets message for critics of his conditioning

Leonard Fournette has been mocked for his weight and perceived poor conditioning all season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is clearly tired of hearing it.

Fournette played a big role in the Bucs’ 19-16 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. While his 72 yards on 20 carries were nothing overly impressive, Fournette added 9 catches and 90 receiving yards.

On Monday, Fournette took to Twitter to fire back at those who have accused him of being out of shape. The veteran running back said he has been fighting through a foot injury.

Leonard Fournette has heard enough of the 'Fat Lenny' jokes pic.twitter.com/BTJMnqKvCO — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) December 26, 2022

“I hate when people be on here just talking saying I’m out of shape etc do y’all understand I’m playing with a lisfranc in my foot every week can barley push off my foot but through the Grace of God I’m going to keep proving y’all wrong … #BucsWin,” Fournette wrote.

It may be true that Fournette has a Lisfranc injury, but there were questions about his weight long before that. There was a report during the summer that Buccaneers coaches were not happy with Fournette because he was out of shape. Fournette tried to make light of that by tweeting out a funny photo.

Fournette has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in 14 games this year. He has lost some work to rookie Rachaad White over the second half of the season, but he still has a big role.

The Bucs are in first in the NFC South despite their 7-8 record. Fournette may have another opportunity to live up to his “Playoff Lenny” nickname.