Leonard Fournette sends hilarious tweet amid weight concerns

There is concern over Leonard Fournette’s physical condition, but the running back continues to seem unbothered by the matter.

Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud shared on his podcast last week that Tampa Bay’s coaches were not happy with Fournette’s weight. The former first-round pick has supposedly weighed in at close to 260 pounds, which is a lot for a running back.

Fournette, 27, tweeted out a funny picture on Saturday likely meant to troll those making a big deal of his supposed weight gain ahead of the start of training camp on July 26.

In the photo, Fournette’s head is photoshopped onto the body of an overweight man wearing a suit and tie.

“Camp in 2 days love y’all I’m off,” Fournette wrote.

Camp in 2 days love y’all I’m off pic.twitter.com/lTEZgv4ql5 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2022

The Buccaneers listed Fournette at 228 pounds last season. In a since-deleted tweet originally sent on Monday, Fournette fired back at a tweet from Pro Football Focus that pointed out his 2021 playing weight.

After the report continued to circulate, Fournette tweeted out a cryptic message referencing Tampa Bay’s season opener on September 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fournette rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries last season. In the playoffs, he ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and caught nine passes for 56 yards.