Leonard Fournette reveals funny recruiting call from Tom Brady

Leonard Fournette was still on the open market when Tom Brady made the decision to unretire and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, it did not take long for Fournette to get a pretty hilarious call from Brady about returning to Tampa with him.

Fournette spoke to the media on Tuesday about his offseason, which saw him go unsigned for roughly three weeks before he re-signed with the Buccaneers on a three-year contract. He revealed he was visiting the New England Patriots when Brady decided to make his comeback, and the running back got a call not long afterward.

“When he signed back he called me and was like, ‘Man, what’s your a– doing up there?'” Fournette said. “I’m like, ‘Trying to figure some things out.’ He signed back, and it was a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t I go back?”

It’s definitely amusing that Brady called to lure Fournette away from the Patriots. Of course, it probably would not have mattered where Fournette was visiting. Once he got that call from Brady, he was heading back to Tampa.

The Buccaneers’ free agent class actually influenced the timing of Brady’s comeback. In Fournette’s case, it seems to have been timed perfectly.