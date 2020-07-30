LeSean McCoy agrees to sign with Buccaneers

LeSean McCoy is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCoy reached agreement on a 1-year deal with the Bucs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal is for the veteran minimum, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“He’s very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk in trying to win another championship,” McCoy’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

McCoy, 32, played in 13 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and rushed for 465 yards and four touchdowns, and had 181 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

A six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy has 11,071 career rushing yards and recently stated his goal is to surpass 12,000 yards. He will join a group of running backs that includes Ronald Jones, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Dare Ogunbowale.