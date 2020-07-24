LeSean McCoy aiming to reach 12,000 career rushing yards

LeSean McCoy is still without a team on the eve of training camp, but the veteran running back hasn’t given up on finding one with a goal in mind.

McCoy said on NFL Network’s “NFL Now” that he has had discussions with a few unnamed teams, and wants to find the right fit where he can compete for a championship. He added that his goal is to eclipse the 12,000 yard mark for career rushing yards.

“You talk about that number. That number’s 12,000,” McCoy said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “That’s something that I’ve always wanted to achieve. That’s big to me. Right now, I’m just talked to a couple of teams — some of my favorite teams — that I’d think would be a great fit for me. I won’t tell you exactly.

McCoy currently sits at 11,071 career rushing yards, leaving him 929 yards shy of his goal. If he can find a consistent role, he could probably achieve that mark within a year or two. The fact that he hasn’t been able to find a job doesn’t bode well for him, though, especially after one of his former teams never acted on its reported interest earlier in the offseason.