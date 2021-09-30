LeSean McCoy to retire as member of Eagles

LeSean McCoy has finally found a team to sign him to a contract, but it will not be to play football.

McCoy and the Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that the veteran running back will sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team. McCoy said not remaining with the Eagles is the biggest regret of his career.

“I’m retiring because I’m at peace mentally. The only regret I’ve ever had was not spending my entire career as an Eagle,” he said. I look at guys like Jason Kelce and Larry Fitzgerald, lifelong friends of mine, who spent their whole career with one team. I grew up in Harrisburg, played my college football at Pittsburgh, and was drafted by the Eagles. I never thought it would have been like that, but it would have been so cool to finish my career only having played in this one state.”

Despite a rash of injuries to the running back position, McCoy did not draw significant interest from teams in training camp or the regular season. The 33-year-old signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and had just 10 rushing attempts in 10 games.

McCoy finishes his career with 11,102 rushing yards, 3,898 receiving yards and 89 total touchdowns. The rushing yardage ranks 22nd in NFL history.