Report: Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston

The Houston Texans are not a well-run organization right now, and a new report indicates that it has driven Deshaun Watson to the point of no return.

A new report from Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas of SI outlines the chaos in the Texans organization right now, and how it has impacted Watson. The quarterback has grown so frustrated with the team and several broken promises that, according to one source, he “just wants out.”

The report states that controversial front office figure Jack Easterby was the driving force behind the hiring of Nick Caserio as the team’s new general manager in a move that defied the team’s own search firm. Owner Cal McNair had previously said publicly that Easterby would not have a role on the team’s search committee, but Easterby actually accompanied McNair when the Texans met with Caserio.

Notably not involved was Watson, despite McNair’s promises that he would get a say in the hiring process. Watson, already upset with the Texans, was further angered during Caserio’s introductory press conference when McNair said he “understood (Watson’s) point of view before meeting with candidates.” A source said Watson found this remark “patronizing.”

Watson is portrayed as simply fed up with the drama and lack of direction. He spoke with McNair toward the end of the season and said he wanted to help establish a winning culture similar to what he had done at Clemson. McNair gave him assurances at that time that he would have a say in the GM and coach hiring processes, making Watson feel even more disrespected when that did not happen.

The Texans are clearly aware of Watson’s anger, and they’ve been on the receiving end of major criticism, including from franchise icon Andre Johnson. In response, the report says Easterby has called members of the team, often in tears, stating that he has had to move to a hotel because his family has received death threats, asking players to support him privately to Watson. Easterby denied the nature of the phone calls.

The entire story is well worth your time and includes a number of other anecdotes about just how dysfunctional the Texans are internally.

There is no doubt whatsoever that Watson is unhappy. The quarterback has essentially confirmed it himself. This raises the question of whether his relationship with the organization can even be salvaged, or if it’s too far gone and the Texans will be left with no choice but to trade their star quarterback.