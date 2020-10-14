Report: Le’Veon Bell could wind up with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs already have one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL, but they may capitalize on a rare opportunity to add a dynamic playmaker in the middle of the season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that people around the NFL believe the Chiefs are a potential landing spot for Bell, who was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. The star running back is said to be taking both his potential role in the offense and the opportunity to win into consideration. That’s why many feel the Chiefs make sense.

Le'Veon Bell prioritizing role in offense and chances to win among part of his free agency evaluation. Many people around league believe Chiefs will have interest because of fit. Bell trains in Miami so perhaps Dolphins a consideration. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 14, 2020

Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been impressive through the early part of the season, but Andy Reid could certainly find a role for Bell. Reid has used multiple runnings backs in the past and would likely welcome the opportunity to do it again if he added a talent like Bell to the roster.

Bell’s social media activity indicated he was happy to part ways with the Jets. Going from arguably the worst team in the NFL to the defending Super Bowl champions would almost certainly be something he’d consider.