Le’Veon Bell seems happy about being released by Jets

The New York Jets on Tuesday released Le’Veon Bell, and the running back seems happy about the decision.

Bell hadn’t tweeted since Oct. 1 prior to Tuesday. But after news of his release was made public, he tweeted prayer hands that signify “thank you.”

Bell played on Sunday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. But he had a limited role and expressed frustration on social media afterwards.

The Jets shopped Bell over the offseason and then were looking to trade him over the last few weeks. Once they were unable to find a trade partner, they decided to release him.

Bell’s forgettable Jets tenure includes 803 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 16 games. He also had 68 catches for 493 yards and a touchdown.