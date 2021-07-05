Le’Veon Bell accused of being deadbeat dad, ghosting his new baby

Le’Veon Bell has spent a lot of time recently defending his football ability, but he may now have to do some damage control with his personal life.

Bell supposedly has seven children with six different women. An Instagram model who goes by Golden Blondie revealed back in March that she was pregnant with Bell’s newest child, who was born in May. However, Bell has supposedly not made any effort to be a part of his new daughter’s life.

Golden Blondie unloaded on Bell in an Instagram post recently in which she called him a “terrible person.” She said Bell barely takes care of his children and only chooses to acknowledge some of them as his own. Bro Bible shared a screenshot of the scathing post. A portion of the post, which was edited by LBS for profanity, is below:

“You’re the worst f—ing human being on the planet you can’t even call yourself a man when you barley take care of the kids you do claim and pick and choose which ones to claim!

“Oh and we can dead the narrative I choose to be baby mama #6 because I never knew that.. I would have ran for the hills!!” Golden Blondie wrote. “But I guess that’s why you had to go get an dumb underaged b—h after me I let you slide for a minute tryna keep it cool but now the world can know what a terrible person you are! You said you would be there for me and the baby and went ghost when it came out in the blogs like the coward you are no @nfl team wants a little coward!”

The woman went on to claim that Bell pursued her and didn’t have a contract at the time, which she says proves she was not interested in his money.

Bell, who remains a free agent, made headlines recently for some comments he made about Andy Reid. He drew criticism for that and has been trolled a lot on social media recently, and the claims made by his alleged sixth baby mama should only intensify that.