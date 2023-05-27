Le’Veon Bell admits to making mistake with ‘petty’ move

Le’Veon Bell’s career went downhill quickly after he left the Pittsburgh Steelers, and for the first time, the former running back is looking back on things and admitting he may have made a mistake.

In a recent appearance on the Steel Here podcast, Bell admitted he should have taken the offer the Steelers put on the table for him in 2018 instead of bolting to the New York Jets.

“It was like a little petty, the guarantee stuff … I’m thinking could I have just ate it? Yeah, I probably could’ve, yeah, I probably could’ve really ate it,” Bell said, via Andrew Limberg of 93.7 The Fan.

Bell sat out the entire 2018 season and demanded a guaranteed contract that the Steelers were unwilling to give him. He wound up signing with the Jets, where he had an unproductive season and a half. Though still just 31, he has not played in the NFL since 2021.

Bell has been adamant as recently as January that he was not wrong to demand a fully-guaranteed deal. However, his mistake may have been not taking what was on the table for him when it became clear that offer was not coming.