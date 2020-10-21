Le’Veon Bell shares thoughts on possibly taking lesser role with Chiefs

Le’Veon Bell chose to join arguably the most loaded offense in the NFL when he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last week. That could mean less opportunities for the star running back than he is accustomed to, but Bell has no problem with that.

Bell told reporters on Wednesday that he knows there are plenty of playmakers in Kansas City and “only one football.” He understands that he won’t always be the focal point of the offense like he was when he last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“When I decided to come here, I already knew the weapons, and there’s only one football to kind of go around,” Bell said, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunity to kind of show what I can do in space, running routes. I think this offense is a good fit for my skill set. I think Coach Reid does a good job of getting backs the ball in space. I’m glad I’ve got this opportunity.”

Bell reportedly chose between the Dolphins and Chiefs. He would have had far less competition for touches in Miami, but it seems like he prioritized winning over that. Bell also knows playing in Andy Reid’s offense — even if it is on a somewhat limited basis — will provide him with plenty of opportunities.

“I wanted to get here, get my feet back under me, get in a good offense, get the ball when I can [and] not have too much pressure on me, just play football,” Bell said. “I think coming here will give me the opportunity to do that. There are a lot of [good] players. I don’t necessarily have to worry about how many times I’m touching it.”

Keep in mind Bell came from the New York Jets, who are currently one of the worst offensive teams in the history of the NFL. The situation in Kansas City is obviously lightyears better, even if Bell will be sharing snaps with rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Hilaire.

Patrick Mahomes already showed us how excited he is to have Bell on board. The reigning Super Bowl MVP will do everything he can to make signing with the Chiefs worthwhile for his new teammate.