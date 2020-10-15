Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones welcome Le’Veon Bell to Chiefs via Twitter

Le’Veon Bell is joining the Kansas City Chiefs and already received a welcome from a few of his new teammates.

Chris Jones tweeted his response after news emerged that Bell had signed with the Chiefs.

So did star quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

Welcome my brother! Let’s get it! https://t.co/AgUEcuxy05 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 15, 2020

Jones has 16 tackles and 3.5 sacks this season for the 4-1 Chiefs. Mahomes has 13 touchdown passes and is working on another possible MVP season for KC.

Kansas City has leaned on rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire almost exclusively this season. Edwards-Helaire has 81 carries and 17 catches in five games. Darrel Williams has 11 carries and six catches for Kansas City.

Bell will give the Chiefs another versatile option in their offense. He is accomplished as a pass-catcher, which makes him an excellent fit in Andy Reid’s offense. Reid loves to utilize screens to his running backs.

Bell was released by the New York Jets this week, ending a relationship that never seemed to be quite right. Bell seemed happy about the outcome.