Ex-Steelers star ordered to pay $25 million over alleged sexual abuse of his cousin

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell faces serious allegations that could cost him over half of his career NFL earnings.

In March 2024, a woman named Jada Bell filed a lawsuit against the former NFL running back in Franklin County, Ohio. Jada claims to be Le’Veon’s younger cousin. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Jada alleged that Le’Veon began having “nonconsensual, incestual relations” with her when she was just “six or seven years old.” Le’Veon is said to be eight years older than his accuser.

Per the suit, Le’Veon would use code words to signal which sexual acts he wanted her to perform on him. One example noted in the suit was that oral sex was termed “fire.” Jada claimed that the abuse went on for about a decade and only ceased when she turned 18. Le’Veon allegedly continued the abuse even during his years at Michigan State “and beyond.”

A default judgment made in October 2024 ruled against Le’Veon, who failed to plead or appear while court proceedings went on. He was later ordered to pay $25 million in damages.

Le’Veon’s camp has since denied the allegations and has also claimed that he was never served any court documents.

“My client adamantly denies any and all allegations that have been lodged against him,” Le’Veon’s attorney Thomas W. Shaffer told TMZ Sports. “Further, he was never served with a civil complaint or any documents.

“The default judgment granted was based upon violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served,” he continued. “My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the narratives of the case have never been litigated.”

Le’Veon Bell earned just over $45 million across eight NFL seasons. After a failed NFL comeback attempt last season, the 33-year-old has since turned to professional boxing.