Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next

Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge.

Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.

“I’m not really trying to fight running backs [any more],” said Bell. “I’ll fight [former NBA All-Star] Deron Williams.”

The three-time Pro Bowler Bell also indicated that he was open to fighting on the undercard of Paul’s upcoming boxing match against MMA legend Anderson Silva scheduled for Oct. 29.

Bell made quick work of his fellow ex-running back Peterson during their respective boxing debuts on Sept. 11. Bell, who is 6-foot-1 and fought at 204 pounds, overcame a size disadvantage to Peterson, who is also 6-foot-1 but came in at 218 pounds. He managed to score an emphatic KO on Peterson.

As for the multi-time All-NBA selection Williams, he was also victorious in his boxing debut against yet another former NFL running back (Frank Gore) last December. Williams needed a split decision by the judges to pull out the win but still looked pretty solid in the ring.

Williams, who stands 6-foot-3 and fought Gore at 211 pounds, would likely pose a greater threat to Bell. But there are some signs to indicate that Williams might ultimately turn down Bell’s overtures.