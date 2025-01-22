Top candidate removes himself from consideration for Jaguars job

One of the top candidates in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ search for a new head coach has removed himself from consideration for the job.

Liam Coen informed the Jaguars on Wednesday that he is taking himself out of the running for their head coach job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Coen has instead signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will make him one of the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the NFL.

A report on Tuesday claimed Coen had emerged as the Jaguars’ top choice and that the job was his to lose. The belief was that Jacksonville would offer Coen the position as early as Wednesday.

Coen, who is only 39, just completed his first season as offensive coordinator of the Bucs after previously serving as the OC of the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay’s offense was excellent under Coen’s guidance in 2024, finishing third in total passing yards and fourth in total rushing yards. Coen was credited with helping spark Baker Mayfield’s success this season as well as unlocking rookie 1,000-yard rusher Bucky Irving.

The Jaguars went 4-13 this season and fired Doug Pederson. With Coen now out of the picture, they could turn their attention to a more experienced candidate that they interviewed earlier in the month.