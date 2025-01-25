Wife of Liam Coen hits back at rumors surrounding her husband

Ashley Coen, the wife of new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, sent a message on Friday in response to some of the rumors surrounding her husband.

On Thursday, reports surrounding Liam’s whereabouts went wild. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were said to have been trying to reach him unsuccessfully. Coen on Wednesday reportedly had accepted a new deal to remain with the Bucs as their offensive coordinator, but they hadn’t heard from him and reportedly could not get in touch with him.

Part of the reason for that is because Coen was negotiating with the Jaguars for their head coach vacancy, which he has since filled. But another report said that Coen was unavailable on Thursday because he was dealing with a personal medical matter involving one of his children.

That’s what Ashley stated in a post on X Friday.

“I hate that I even have to say this, but when people are negative about my kids, I will not be silent. Our son is sick, we were at the hospital yesterday seeing a specialist for his autoimmune disease. Please don’t spread misinformation and assume because you heard one side,” Coen wrote on X.

In addition to the medical matter, Liam Coen and the Jags may have been incentivized to keep things quiet for another reason. Coen’s offer from the Buccaneers reportedly was contingent upon him not taking a second interview with the Jags.