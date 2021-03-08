Is the likelihood of a Russell Wilson trade increasing?

There are many reasons why the Seattle Seahawks probably are not going to trade Russell Wilson this offseason, but the two sides could be headed for a tense divorce at some point. At the very least, a Wilson trade now seems far more likely than it did a few months ago.

In his weekly column for The MMQB, Albert Breer compared the situations between Wilson and the Seahawks to Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans. He confirmed reports that Seattle is at least willing to entertain trade calls about Wilson, whereas Texans general manager Nick Caserio is telling teams not to ask about his quarterback.

Breer says he would have told people a few weeks ago that he is 95 percent sure Wilson won’t be traded this offseason. Now, he feels that is closer to 60 percent. You can read some of Breer’s rationale below:

I do believe Wilson has likely signed his final contract as a Seahawk, absent something changing, and that if the Seahawks come to that determination, they’d deal him before the end of it. I’m just not sure Seattle will do it now unless a trade brings an easy path to replacing him. To me, the tell that it might not happen this year (or at least that it wasn’t part of any initial plan) is how the hire of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron went. And it’s not that the highly-thought-of ex-Rams assistant was the pick. He’s well-regarded and worthy of the job regardless. More so, it was that Seattle involved Wilson in the process.

The biggest obstacle standing in the way of a Wilson trade this offseason is the dead salary cap hit, which is nearly $40 million. Seattle is probably willing to listen to offers in case a team completely blows them away, but we still doubt that will happen.

At least one team is said to be focusing on acquiring Wilson, though it’s unclear if an actual offer has been made.