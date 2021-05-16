Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals great motivational tool

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is considered by many to be one of the steals of this year’s draft, and the former USC star is using his surprising draft position as motivation.

St. Brown was taken by the Lions in the fourth round with the 112th overall pick. There were 15 receivers drafted before him, and he told reporters on Sunday that he has all of their names memorized.

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown said he knows by name all the 15 receivers drafted before him and is using that as added motivation — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 16, 2021

Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised St. Brown on Sunday and said he has been “as good as advertised.” Slipping to the fourth round may have bothered St. Brown, but it clearly didn’t shake his confidence.

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: “I’m ready to take someone’s job.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) May 16, 2021

St. Brown had 41 catches for 478 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was named First-team All-Pac-12 in a shortened season. He had 77 catches for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games as a sophomore the year before.

If St. Brown memorizes every receiver drafted ahead of him and uses it as motivation, he would be the first athlete to employ that tactic. One NBA star can name all 32 players who were taken ahead of him in the 2012 NBA Draft.