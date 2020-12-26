 Skip to main content
Radio analyst Jim Miller rips Lions’ shoddy defense

December 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Detroit Lions were taken apart on Saturday in the first half by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who put up 34 points. Detroit is 5-9, has a replacement coach filling in for their interim coach, and clearly has packed it in for the game.

Westwood One radio analyst Jim Miller noticed that and was extremely frustrated during the first half. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Miller compared the Lions’ defense to a sixth grade pick-up team.

The commentary is fitting. The Lions embarrassed themselves in the first half and that only continued in the second half.

If the team won’t even play for pride, then Miller is right to call them out for their shoddiness.

