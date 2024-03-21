Lions make decision on Cam Sutton

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on the future of cornerback Cam Sutton after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Lions announced Thursday that they have released Sutton. The decision comes one day after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida asked the public for help in locating Sutton, who is wanted on a domestic battery charge.

#Lions have released CB Cam Sutton. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 21, 2024

The 29-year-old Sutton is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation. The warrant was issued on March 7 after Sutton was accused of battering a woman before leaving the scene, and police have failed to locate him since. The Lions were clearly concerned enough by the allegations that they decided his release was warranted.

Sutton signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Lions last offseason. He started all 17 regular-season games and three playoff games for the team. Sutton had 60 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in what will be his only season with the franchise.