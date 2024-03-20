Lions’ Cam Sutton has been wanted for 2 weeks on domestic battery charge

Police in Florida have been searching for Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton for nearly two weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced on Wednesday that Sutton has a warrant out for a charge of domestic battery by strangulation. Police asked for the public’s help in locating the 29-year-old.

Correction: Sutton Charge Update Cameron Sutton is wanted for Domestic Battery by Strangulation. It was originally relayed as Aggravated Battery – Domestic Violence. — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024

The charge was initially relayed as “Aggravated Battery – Domestic Violence,” but police later corrected it.

Phil Martello, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, told ESPN’s Eric Woodyard that the arrest warrant was issued on March 7. Police responded that morning to a call at a residence in Lutz, Fla., where Sutton was accused of battering a woman before leaving the scene.

Another HCSO spokesperson told Woodyard that wounds were observed on the alleged victim’s body.

Sutton owns a home in Pinellas County, which is near Lutz. Officers did not find him at his home and he has not responded to calls from detectives.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure this victim knows that justice will be served for her,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Sutton signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Lions last offseason. He started all 17 regular-season games and three playoff games for the team. Sutton had 60 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in his first season with Detroit.

Prior to signing with the Lions, Sutton spent the first six years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Tennessee star was drafted in the third round in 2017.