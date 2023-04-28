 Skip to main content
Lions could reportedly trade star player

April 28, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Dan Campbell on the sideline

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches the third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions drafted former Alabama star running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick on Thursday night, and some have wondered what that means for D’Andre Swift’s future with the team. We may have our answer.

The Lions have received calls from teams that have interest in potentially trading for Swift, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports. That may be the outcome Swift wants, as his representatives have also had discussions with the Lions about moving on.

Swift was viewed as a breakout candidate in his third NFL season, but the Lions did not give him the workload that many expected them to. A big reason for that is that the former Georgia star has struggled to stay heathy since Detroit drafted him in the second round back in 2020.

Swift finished with 931 total scrimmage yards and 8 touchdowns last season. While those numbers are not terrible, the stat line was a disappointment after some thought he would be the focal point of Detroit’s offense.

The Lions’ decision to draft Gibbs likely means they either plan to trade Swift or continue to limit his touches. Perhaps a fresh start would be best for both sides.

