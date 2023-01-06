 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 6, 2023

Lions DB calls out Aaron Rodgers for 1 reason

January 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Aaron Rodgers in a hat

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions appear to have some extra motivation as they prepare to go up against Aaron Rodgers in a do-or-die game Sunday.

Lions players have been irked with some comments Rodgers made after their first meeting of the season, which some of them found disrespectful. Safety DeShon Elliott is among those critical, and he made clear that he feels Rodgers does not have respect for the Lions.

“The way he carries himself, I don’t like none of that s–t,” Elliott said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.

Elliott went a step further, accusing the entire Packers team of disrespecting the Lions.

Elliott is not the only player to feel this way. After the Lions beat the Packers in Week 9, Rodgers made a remark that was taken by some in the locker room as a slight.

“We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no,” Rodgers said at the time.

At that point, of course, the Lions were just 2-6, but they have surged to 8-8 since then. It is a classic example of players seizing on something as fuel that may otherwise have seemed innocuous.

Rodgers has alienated plenty of rival fans over the years, and even some players. The Lions have the unique opportunity to end his season with a Week 18 win, though with the stakes that high, a win at Lambeau Field will be tough.

Article Tags

Aaron RodgersDeShon ElliottDetroit Lions
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus