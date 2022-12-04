 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers explains why he gave salute to Bears fans

December 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aaron Rodgers does a salute

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game.

Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.

The victory continued a history of dominance by Rodgers against the Bears.

He has always had fun with their fans over the years, and he recognized the crowd at Soldier Field with a salute after the game.

Rodgers did more of the same as he headed off the field:

Why did Rodgers give the salute? He said he respects Bears fans and you never know when it will be your last time playing someplace.

That could be seen as more evidence that the 39-year-old is continuing to contemplate retirement, which he’s done the last two offseasons.

Rodgers has been dealing with a broken thumb and ribs injury. He has said that he would keep playing as long as his Packers are mathematically alive in the playoff race. They’re 5-8 now after the Week 13 win.

