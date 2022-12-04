Aaron Rodgers explains why he gave salute to Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game.

Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.

The victory continued a history of dominance by Rodgers against the Bears.

Aaron Rodgers' dominance over the Bears continues. ◽️ 24-5 record

◽️ 66 TD

◽️ 10 INT The Packers defeat the Bears and move past Chicago to become the NFL's all-time winningest franchise. 🎥 @NFLONFOXpic.twitter.com/SRT1uxyS0V pic.twitter.com/7yyvrqZjWS — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 4, 2022

He has always had fun with their fans over the years, and he recognized the crowd at Soldier Field with a salute after the game.

Rodgers with a salute to Bears fans 👀😅 @Packers pic.twitter.com/xrRgz1t8uZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022

Rodgers did more of the same as he headed off the field:

Aaron Rodgers with the salute to the crowd at his second favorite NFL stadium! pic.twitter.com/LBkH2K2rHe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022

Why did Rodgers give the salute? He said he respects Bears fans and you never know when it will be your last time playing someplace.

Aaron Rodgers asked about his salute to the Soldier Field crowd. Says you never know when it’ll be your last time playing somewhere. Saw a lot of middle fingers today. Adds he knows Bears fans don’t like him, but he respects the fans in Chicago. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 4, 2022

That could be seen as more evidence that the 39-year-old is continuing to contemplate retirement, which he’s done the last two offseasons.

Rodgers has been dealing with a broken thumb and ribs injury. He has said that he would keep playing as long as his Packers are mathematically alive in the playoff race. They’re 5-8 now after the Week 13 win.