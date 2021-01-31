Lions ‘fired up’ to have Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams feel they have a better chance to contend for a Super Bowl next season with Matthew Stafford under center, but it sounds like both teams feel they were winners in the Stafford-Jared Goff swap.

After he was traded to the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Goff told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that his new team seems excited to have him. Goff has already spoken with new Lions head coach Dan Campbell, and he said it is clear the team views him as its starter heading into 2021.

Just talked to Jared Goff — he has already spoken to Lions coach Dan Campbell and several other members of the Lions’ staff. Based on those conversations, they very clearly view him as their starter moving forward. Physical coming soon. Sounds like they’re fired up to have him. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 31, 2021

The Rams sent two future first-round picks and a future third-round pick to Detroit for Stafford. Given how significant the return was, some have wondered if the Lions simply wanted to buy first-round picks by taking on Goff’s contract. That was likely a factor, but it sounds like they believe in Goff as a starter as well.

Goff signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension with the Rams prior to the 2019 season. The hefty contract is the reason L.A. had to give up so much draft capital to convince the Lions to make the swap.

There is still a chance the Lions could cut Goff after 2022, but they are definitely going to give him a fair shot.