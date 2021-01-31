Here is why the Rams gave up so much to get Matthew Stafford

There were numerous contenders in the Matthew Stafford trade sweepstakes, and many teams submitted competitive offers to the Detroit Lions. So how did the Los Angeles Rams end up with Stafford? And why did they give up so much? There is a simple explanation.

Let’s start with what the Rams sent to the Lions for Stafford:

– 2021 3rd-round pick

– 2022 1st-round pick

– 2023 1st-round pick

– Jared Goff

The two first-round picks are more than what other teams were offering. The reason the Rams had to send so much draft capital to the Lions is because they had to sweeten the deal to get Detroit to agree to take on Goff’s unfavorable contract.

Goff got a four-year, $134 million contract extension from the Rams prior to the start of the 2019 season. However, that extension does not actually begin until next season. Goff had good numbers in 2017 and 2018, but his two most recent seasons were not very inspiring. And his fat deal is just now beginning.

Goff is guaranteed $43 million over the next two seasons, so Detroit might have a window to cut him after 2022. That timeline would sync up nicely with when they get their extra first-round picks.

Goff is good enough where the Lions should be competitive as long as they have him, but they are set up to really have opportunities to build in 2023.