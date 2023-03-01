Lions adding former division rival head coach to their staff

The Detroit Lions are making peace with an old division rival.

David Newton of ESPN reported Tuesday that former NFL head coach John Fox is joining the Lions as a senior defensive consultant. Fox, 68, had a similar role last season with the Indianapolis Colts, Newton notes.

Fox has 16 years of NFL head coaching experience with three different teams. He led two of them to the Super Bowl (the 2003 Carolina Panthers and the 2013 Denver Broncos) and then became head coach of the Chicago Bears, Detroit’s NFC North rivals, in 2015. Fox lasted just three seasons in Chicago, going a horrific 14-34 (.292) before getting fired.

Defense was a major Achilles heel for the 9-8 Lions in 2022 as they allowed an NFL-worst 392.4 yards a game. Detroit made a notable in-season change to their defensive staff and will now to look to Fox to help out on that side of the ball as well.