Lions make big change to defensive staff after latest loss

October 31, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Dan Campbell on the sideline

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches the third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant is getting some very unpleasant news this week.

After their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, the Lions have decided to fire their defensive backs coach Pleasant, per multiple reports. Brian Duker, Detroit’s safeties coach, will now assume Pleasant’s duties.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news to reporters on Monday, saying that he felt a change had to be made.

The Lions had just hired Pleasant, a former defensive back himself, prior to the 2021 season. But Detroit now sits at a woeful 1-6 this year after dropping their fifth consecutive game. Defense has been a particular sore spot for the Lions as well — they have given up an NFL-worst 225 points so far (despite having already had their bye week). That includes an ugly 266.4 passing yards allowed per game.

All indications are that Pleasant was a pretty popular coach in Detroit. But you figure someone had to take the fall for the Lions’ nightmarish season, and it appears Pleasant is that guy.

