Lions make big change to defensive staff after latest loss

Detroit Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant is getting some very unpleasant news this week.

After their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, the Lions have decided to fire their defensive backs coach Pleasant, per multiple reports. Brian Duker, Detroit’s safeties coach, will now assume Pleasant’s duties.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news to reporters on Monday, saying that he felt a change had to be made.

Lions HC Dan Campbell on Aubrey Pleasant's firing: "It was a tough decision. But we're in a production-based business, and after seven weeks, just felt like this change needed to be made." Adds that he has all the respect and appreciation for Aubrey Pleasant. — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) October 31, 2022

The Lions had just hired Pleasant, a former defensive back himself, prior to the 2021 season. But Detroit now sits at a woeful 1-6 this year after dropping their fifth consecutive game. Defense has been a particular sore spot for the Lions as well — they have given up an NFL-worst 225 points so far (despite having already had their bye week). That includes an ugly 266.4 passing yards allowed per game.

All indications are that Pleasant was a pretty popular coach in Detroit. But you figure someone had to take the fall for the Lions’ nightmarish season, and it appears Pleasant is that guy.